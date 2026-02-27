Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised 'Shatak', a film on the RSS's 100-year journey, as an inspiring saga. After a screening, he announced his government's decision to make the film tax-free in the state to promote its message.

CM Sai Hails RSS Film 'Shatak', Announces Tax-Free Status

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently watched 'Shatak', a film that traces the century-long journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). After watching the film with several delegates at the screening, Deo Sai took to X and described the film as "a vivid portrayal of the RSS's ceaseless dedication to nation-building." He also announced plans to make 'Shatak' tax-free in Chhattisgarh.

"'Shatak' is a vivid portrayal of the RSS's ceaseless dedication to nation-building!! Today, after watching the film 'Shatak', based on the glorious 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, my heart swelled with pride and inspiration. This saga of national service, discipline, and dedication connects generations to the spirit of 'Nation First'. Such inspiring tales further strengthen our commitment to public service. We have announced to make this film tax-free in Chhattisgarh," Deo Sai wrote on X. Made in association with Panorama, produced by Vir Kapur, directed by Ashish Mall and co-produced by Ashish Tiwari, Shatak was released nationwide on 20 February 2026. (ANI)