Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding looks sparked curiosity as they chose rich traditional gold jewellery over diamonds. Here’s why the couple embraced heritage-inspired bridal styling instead of modern celebrity diamond trends.
Breaking the Gold Stereotype
Everyone noticed how Vijay Deverakonda confidently wore heavy gold jewellery at the wedding, challenging the idea that men should keep accessories minimal. His bold styling impressed fans and added a regal touch, proving traditional jewellery can look powerful and stylish on grooms during grand cultural ceremonies.
A Royal All-Gold Look
The Virosh couple looked truly royal in their traditional attire paired with layers of gold ornaments. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay embraced a classic South Indian aesthetic, choosing heritage pieces over modern diamond sets, which made their wedding visuals feel deeply rooted, elegant, and culturally meaningful.
Why Diamonds Were Skipped
Many fans wondered why the couple avoided diamonds, a popular choice at celebrity weddings. The answer lies in tradition. In several Andhra wedding customs, diamonds are often skipped because they are believed to carry a “cold” energy that does not suit sacred wedding rituals.
Belief in Warm, Auspicious Energy
According to traditional beliefs, weddings require warm and grounding energy, which gold symbolises. Gold is thought to bring prosperity, stability, and positive vibrations. Diamonds, despite being luxurious, are sometimes seen as carrying contrasting energy, so families prefer gold during spiritually significant ceremonies.
Cultural Significance of Gold
Gold holds deep cultural importance in South Indian weddings. It represents wealth, protection, and blessings for a prosperous married life. Brides especially wear layered gold ornaments to enhance their aura and invite good fortune, making it more than just jewellery but a meaningful ritual element.
Rashmika’s Heritage-Inspired Jewellery
Rashmika completed her bridal look with a gold-embellished saree and layered traditional pieces. Her multi-strand gold bead necklace, heavy choker, matha-patti, kamarband, jhumkas, and stacked bangles created a rich, heritage-inspired ensemble that perfectly celebrated timeless South Indian bridal elegance.
