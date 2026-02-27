Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have returned to Hyderabad after their grand wedding in Udaipur. The couple was greeted by a massive crowd of fans at the airport and had earlier shared dreamy pictures from their ceremony.

Newlyweds Return to Hyderabad

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna returned to Hyderabad on Friday evening after tying the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Their arrival at the Hyderabad airport drew a massive crowd of fans and media, with the couple making their way through heavy security. Fans in large numbers gathered at the airport, cheering to welcome the lovebirds. Dressed elegantly in traditional outfits, Vijay and Rashmika shared smiles and waves. They were also accompanied by their family members, who also returned to Hyderabad after the wedding festivities.

First Public Appearance as Married Couple

Prior to that, the couple were papped at the Udaipur airport, where they indulged in a brief greet-and-meet session with the fans and media. Rashmika was seen wearing a red dress, exuding pure bridal glow with her mehendi-adorned hands, sindoor, and traditional jewellery. Deverakonda donned a kurta pyjama that he teamed with sunglasses. The couple were seen sending flying kisses to fans.

A Dreamy Wedding and Heartfelt Notes

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony, along with heartfelt notes for each other.

Rashmika Introduces 'My Husband'

"Hi my loves, Introducing to you now "My Husband"! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like!" read a part of Rashmika's post. View this post on Instagram

Vijay on Finding 'Home and Calm' in Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda, while introducing Rashmika as his wife, wrote, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me.Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was." Since they shared the pictures, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages. (ANI)