Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met PM Narendra Modi for his blessings ahead of their wedding. The meeting was revealed by designer Anamika Khanna, who dressed the couple for the occasion and also designed their wedding ensembles.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Meet PM Modi

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their wedding and sought his blessings. The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, kept the meeting under wraps until celebrity designer Anamika Khanna shared glimpses from the special interaction. They greeted the Prime Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anamika Khanna offered a look at the couple's warm exchange with PM Modi. For the meeting, Vijay and Rashmika were dressed in traditional Indian ensembles from Khanna's collection. "@rashmika_mandanna and @thedeverakonda wearing Anamika Khanna menswear and womenswear to greet the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi before their wedding celebrations," the designer wrote.

While Rashmika looked beautiful in a yellow suit, Vijay Deverakonda was dressed in a complete white outfit. Notably, Anamika Khanna also designed the couple's wedding ensembles.

Details of the Wedding Ensembles

In previous posts, she shared details about their outfits. For the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna chose a gorgeous rust saree framed with a striking red border from the shelves of celebrity designer Anamika Khanna. Her ensemble featured temple-house motifs, intricately embroidered across the drape, along with detailed hand embroidery in antique gold. For Vijay, Khanna drew inspiration from the Vanasingaram weave, with an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs.

Dreamy Udaipur Wedding Ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony, along with heartfelt notes for each other. Ever since, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others showered love on the couple. (ANI)