Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 11 years of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', reflecting on a scene where music conveyed emotions between the couple. The actor wrote about how music can become a conversation of its own, saying more than any dialogue.

Ayushmann Khurrana on 11 Years of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating 11 years of his much-loved rom-com 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', reflecting on one of his favourite scenes from the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann detailed how music played a significant role in the particular sequence, capturing the unsaid words between the husband and wife. View this post on Instagram "One of my favourite scenes from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. They're angry, are not speaking to each other... yet saying everything through music. I've always loved how this moment shows that even when words fail, emotions find a way. Crazy how music can become a conversation of its own and sometimes says more than any dialogue ever could. #11YearsOfDumLagaKeHaisha," the actor wrote.

Bhumi Pednekkar, who played the female lead in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', also celebrated the milestone, sharing a special poster.

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, Dum Laga Ke Haisha revolves around a school dropout named Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who reluctantly marries the educated but overweight Sandhya (Bhumi). The couple grows closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back. 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', a critically acclaimed movie, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The movie, which was released in 2015, also featured Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Upcoming Projects

On the work front for Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor will be next seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', which is set to release on May 15, 2026. The upcoming film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The story will follow a fresh set of characters and situations.

Director Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first film, is back to direct the sequel. The comedy will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer.

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. (ANI)