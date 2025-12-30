- Home
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 5: Released on December 25, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has struggled to gain momentum at the domestic box office. Despite a festive release, the romantic drama failed to impress
BOX OFFICE NUMBERS SHOW STEEP MONDAY DECLINE
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer witnessed a major drop on its first Monday. After earning around Rs 7.75 crore on opening day, collections steadily declined, with Day 5 bringing in only Rs 1.75 crore nett. The total India net now stands at approximately Rs 25.25 crore, pointing to weak weekday traction.
LOW OCCUPANCY AND WEAK WORD-OF-MOUTH HURT RUN
The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of just 11.54 per cent on Monday, reflecting poor footfalls across cinema halls. Limited word-of-mouth support appears to be affecting repeat audiences, making it difficult for the film to sustain itself beyond the opening weekend.
CAST, CREW AND EXPECTATIONS FROM THE FILM
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri reunites Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday after Pati Patni Aur Woh and features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key supporting roles. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film was expected to fare better. Kartik Aaryan, however, has praised the film’s writing and direction, calling the experience creatively fulfilling despite the box office struggle.
