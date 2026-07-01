The trailer of Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ishqnama', a cross-border romance co-starring Jai Randhawa, has been released. The film is based on the true story of Nimma and Nasima, set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Director's Vision

The trailer of Shehnaaz Gill's film 'Ishqnama' was unveiled on Tuesday evening. Inspired by the extraordinary true story of Nimma and Nasima, and adapted from the acclaimed book Hind Pak Bordernama, Ishqnama unfolds between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. At its heart lies the romance of Nimma, a young Sikh poet from Indian Punjab, and Naseema, a Muslim girl from Pakistani Punjab, whose love dares to survive the scars left behind by partition, read a press note. Jai Randhawa has been paired opposite Shehnaaz in the movie.

Making his feature directorial debut, Arvvindr S. Khaira said, "For a decade, I poured the vastness of human heartbreak into four-minute melodies, but some stories refuse to be contained by a song. They demand a bigger canvas. Ishqnama is that story. It is the raw reality of Nimma and Nasima, whose love rewrote history. This trailer is a glimpse of our labour if love, and we are honoured to be handing it over to you."

Shehnaaz Gill on Her 'Artistic Rebirth'

Shehnaaz Gill shared, "As an actor, playing Naseema feels like a new birth to me. The biggest blessing in an artist's life is dealing with something that challenges them; I'm so grateful that I got to do that with Ishqnama. It shook me out of my comfort zone. This is a larger-than-life old-school romance that paints love as a revolution. Here's a true story of true lovers, who fought for each other with everything they had. With the release of this trailer, I feel like I am sharing a piece of my own artistic rebirth. I dedicate this to anyone who has been in love. "

Jai Randhawa on Bringing Nimma to Life

Jai Randhawa added, "There couldn't have been a more meaningful place to unveil the trailer of Ishqnama than Punjab. This land has shaped me and given me an identity that I will forever be grateful for. The love I've received here over the years is beyond anything I can put into words, and to be here alongside Shehnaaz and Arvindrr artists who have been showered with the same unconditional affection made this launch very special. The story of this film goes beyond romance to explore sacrifice, longing, destiny, and the choices that define us. In many ways, bringing Nimma to life is my humble way of thanking the audience that has stood by me through every phase of my journey. Whatever I am today is because of their faith and love. I sincerely hope that this first glimpse of Ishqnama makes them proud."

Saurabh Sachdeva is also a part of the film, which is scheduled to be released on 24 July 2026.