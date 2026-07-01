A new prequel in the 'Conjuring' franchise, 'The Conjuring: First Communion,' has been announced. The film, starring Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix as young Ed and Lorraine Warren, will explore their early years and is slated for a 2027 release.

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are set to return to theatres with the film 'The Conjuring: First Communion', a prequel movie of the franchise, reported Variety.

Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix will star as young Ed and Lorraine, taking over for Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have portrayed adult versions of the characters across several commercially successful films.

Prequel Details: Release Date and Creative Team

According to Variety, 'The Conjuring: FIrst Communion' is slated to open on September 10, 2027. Rodrigue Huart is directing latest chapter, which is expected to focus on the early years of the ghost hunting couple.

Franchise veterans Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, who co-wrote the two prior 'Conjuring' films, 2023's 'The Nun II' and this September's 'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' are writing the screenplay.

A Box Office Powerhouse

According to the outlet, the 'Conjuring' universe has become the highest-grossing horror franchise in history across nine films, including spinoffs such as 'Annabelle' and 'The Nun.' Last year's 'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' was billed as the final installment in the paranormal series, but it was clear that wouldn't be the case after the movie became an outsized box office hit, earning a franchise-best 487 million USD globally.

James Wan created the occult-tilted property while Peter Safran has served as a producer on every installment. Safran will return to produce the prequel, with John Rickard, Natalia Safran, and Romel Adam serving as executive producers.