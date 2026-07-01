'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson is in talks for the lead in Jaume Collet-Serra's 'Maelstrom.' He would play a Federal Marshall protecting a witness from assassins during a hurricane. The project is being developed as a major offering for Netflix.

'Reacher' and 'War Machine' star Alan Ritchson is in negotiations to star in 'Maelstrom,' reported Variety. Jaume Collet-Serra is set to direct the film.

According to the outlet, the film follows a Federal Marshall guarding the fiancee of an arms dealer seeking witness protection. Events unfold over the course of one evening as a hurricane rolls in, blocking outside communication and preventing reinforcements from arriving. Together they must fight to survive the onslaught of men working for the arms dealer, as well as the escalating elements of the natural disaster raging outside.

From Dormant Project to Netflix Feature

According to screenwriter Mark Bianculli was tapped to refresh the script and modernize its characters, from a first draft by late writer Gregory Fitzpatrick.

The project will be the first big offering in Robinov's Netflix's deal, which he'll produce with Tabitha Shick and Talking Pictures, Variety reported.

The former president of Warner Bros. Pictures has shepherded billion-dollar franchises like "The Dark Knight" trilogy and "The Hangover" films.

At Netflix, "Maelstrom" found a path back to the screen thanks to the success of "Carry-On."

According to Deadline, Jason Bateman title spent 11 years dormant before Netflix's Ori Marmur dusted it off and attached big talent, including director Collet-Serra, sending it to the third most viewed film of all time at the streamer.

Marmur and team subsequently put a call out to top producers for their best unmade projects with high-concept hooks, reanimating "Maelstrom" with Netflix development executive Kira Cousineau. (ANI)