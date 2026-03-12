Kriti Sanon uploaded a photo from her post-shoot journey on social media, explaining that riding a bike is her preferred way to avoid traffic. After finishing work, the star shared a brief footage from the ride on her Instagram Stories.

Kriti Sanon recently revealed how she avoids post-shoot traffic. The actor posted a brief video on social media of herself on a bike ride after finishing work, describing it as her preferred way to avoid traffic.

Kriti shared an Instagram Stories video in which she is seen riding in the rear seat of a bike and posing for the camera. She shared a photo from her commute following the session, writing, "My favourite way of ditching the traffic post shoot." The actor has been working on back-to-back films and frequently gives insights into her professional and personal life on social media.

Kriti recently attended Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding celebration in Hyderabad. The two actresses were seen spending happy moments together, embracing, laughing, and enjoying the festivities, with Kriti subsequently uploading photos from the occasion on social media.

On the job front, Kriti recently appeared in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, which costarred Dhanush. She will soon be seen in Cocktail 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut in Heropanti in 2014, alongside Tiger Shroff. Since then, she has appeared in other successful films, including Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. She also received the National Film Award for her role in Mimi.