Actor Akshaye Khanna made a rare appearance at the wedding of Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, and Rohan Thakkar. Boney Kapoor shared photos from the event, which was also attended by Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and other Bollywood stars.

Actor Akshaye Khanna made a rare appearance at the wedding ceremony of film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor. Boney Kapoor on Tuesday shared a carousel of pictures from the July 6 wedding, where he could be seen sharing a warm hug with the 'Dhurandhar' star. A delighted Khanna appeared joyful as he joined the Kapoor family to share greetings with the newlyweds.

He was dressed in a classic black suit and paired it with a white shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

"Watching my genius beta Anshula getting married to Rohan ls a Memory l'll Carry Forever," Boney Kapoor wrote in his caption.

Star-Studded Guest List

The bunch of pictures also featured other celebrity guests at the wedding, also including Aamir Khan and his wife Gauri Spratt. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present to bless the couple.

Among others were Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, her husband Sriram Nene, Hema Malini, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Bobby Deol, Sonu Nigam, and Jackie Shroff.

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor recently married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in a grand ceremony.

The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Grand Wedding Reception

They also hosted a grand wedding reception, with several B-town celebrities arriving to bless the newlyweds, including Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor.

On the work front for Akshaye Khanna

On the work front for Akshaye Khanna, the actor was recently seen in 'Ikka', also featuring Sunny Deol.

'Ikka' also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, with a screenplay by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, 'Ikka' is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)