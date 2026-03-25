Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon took to social media to celebrate their father Rahul Sanon's birthday. Kriti shared a 'gummy smile' post, while Nupur wrote a heartfelt tribute, calling him 'the purest heart in our family.'

Actor Kriti Sanon made her father's birthday extra special with a perfect 'Gummy smile' picture on social media. On Tuesday, Kriti posted a picture of her 'papa' on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiest birthday Papa! We love you so much! P.S, I am glad I got your gummy smile."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nupur Sanon Pens Heartfelt Note

Sister Nupur Sanon also penned a heartfelt birthday post with pictures of her wedding on Instagram. She wrote, "To the man who makes me feel like I won the dad lottery...my papa, Happiest Birthday to you @sanonrahul. I think what I feel for you is very simple...I'm just really lucky to be your daughter. The older I grow, the more I see the kind of man you are.. so calm, so patient, so loving...and honestly, the purest heart in our family."

She added, "You've always just been there, holding all of us together in your own quiet way. Your smile, your eyes, your warmth, everything about you makes you my safest place. And Papa,no matter how old I grow, I will always be your little girl who will always need you for the biggest as well as the stupid silly things,just texting you this or that all the time."

"I just want you to be happy, healthy, and smiling always. And I hope each year we can fill your life with love and warmth. I love you," Nupur concluded. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

Rahul Sanon also reacted to the post and wrote, "Love you bachcha. Stay blessed and happy always."

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon got married on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur. Their wedding was also attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra, among others.

Kriti Sanon's Work and Social Calendar

On the other side, Kriti was seen attending the wedding reception of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad. Photos and videos from the celebration showed the trio sharing warm moments, laughing, hugging and enjoying the festivities. Kriti later shared glimpses from the event on social media, giving fans a look at the cheerful gathering.

Meanwhile, the actor has been keeping busy with her packed schedule. Kriti was recently seen in Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai and co-starring Dhanush. She will next appear in 'Cocktail 2,' where she shares the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being directed by Homi Adajania. (ANI)