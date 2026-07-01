'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga penned a note praising Satyadev's new film 'Rao Bahadur'. He called it a "rare, rich film" that reminds one of the love for cinema and urged everyone to watch it in theatres for its pure filmmaking.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises 'Rao Bahadur'

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was all praise for the Satyadev starrer film 'Rao Bahadur ', which was released in theatres earlier this month. The 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga penned an appreciation note for the makers of 'Bahadur Rao ', writing that such "films deserve to be celebrated." He urged the cinemagoers to watch the film in theatres.

"Just watched RAO BAHADUR. This is one of those rare, rich films that reminds you why we fell in love with cinema in the first place. I have one request to every genuine film lover to give this film three hours of your life. It deserves your attention, your patience, and your applause. Venkatesh MAHA has crafted it so precisely within the financial metrics and it requires guts & absolute conviction. SatyaDEV is sensational. No noise. No shortcuts. Just pure filmmaking. Congratulations to the entire team. Films like these deserve to be celebrated," wrote Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his X handle. Just watched RAO BAHADUR 👏 This is one of those rare, rich films that reminds you why we fell in love with cinema in the first place 🙏 I have one request to every genuine film lover... give this film three hours of your life. It deserves your attention, your patience, and your… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) July 13, 2026

About the Film

The film is directed, written and edited by Venkatesh Maha. Apart from Satyadev and Deepa Thomas, the cast includes Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka and Master Kiran.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Kartik Parmar, music composer Smaran Sai and production designer Rohan Singh. The movie is presented by Mahesh Babu. The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra under the banner of SriChakraas Entertainments, A+S Movies, Mahayana Motion Pictures. It was released on July 3, 2026.