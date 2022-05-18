Who is Helly Shah? TV actress makes her debut at Cannes 2022

TV show Swaragini star Helly Shah walked the red carpet at the famous Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a bright yellow short dress.

Helly Shah, best known for her part in the TV drama "Swaragini," was finally walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress from 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' is the second actress from the TV industry to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Hina Khan has already dazzled everyone with her appearance at the French Riveria in 2019.

This year, Hina will join other Indian superstars on the red carpet. She wore a bright yellow short dress to the premier event. Helly's photos and videos of her posing for the paparazzi have gone popular on the internet.



Helly wore a yellow halter neck little dress with frills and a large flower at the front as her outfit. She matched her outfit with high nude shoes and natural makeup. Aside from that, she had her hair straightened with a clip on one side of her head.



Her followers went crazy with emotions and talked about how confident she is carrying herself after her appearance went viral. Not only that, but many others commented on how significant it is for her to be able to attend an international film festival.



After her first photo from France, wearing casual jeans and a crop top, followers trended the hashtag #HellyShahAtCannes in real-time.

Who is Helly Shah?

For those who are unaware, Helly is at the film festival to unveil the poster for her forthcoming feature film Kaya Palat. She also represents the global cosmetics company L'Oréal Paris. Meanwhile, Helly has just appeared in the music video Ik Kahani and will soon appear in the short film Zibah. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Tamannaah to R Madhavan and more left a mark on Day 1 (Pictures)