Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Helly Shah? TV actress makes her debut at Cannes 2022

    First Published May 18, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    TV show Swaragini star Helly Shah walked the red carpet at the famous Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a bright yellow short dress.

    Helly Shah, best known for her part in the TV drama "Swaragini," was finally walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress from 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' is the second actress from the TV industry to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Hina Khan has already dazzled everyone with her appearance at the French Riveria in 2019. 

    This year, Hina will join other Indian superstars on the red carpet. She wore a bright yellow short dress to the premier event. Helly's photos and videos of her posing for the paparazzi have gone popular on the internet.
     

    Helly wore a yellow halter neck little dress with frills and a large flower at the front as her outfit. She matched her outfit with high nude shoes and natural makeup. Aside from that, she had her hair straightened with a clip on one side of her head.
     

    Her followers went crazy with emotions and talked about how confident she is carrying herself after her appearance went viral. Not only that, but many others commented on how significant it is for her to be able to attend an international film festival.
     

    After her first photo from France, wearing casual jeans and a crop top, followers trended the hashtag #HellyShahAtCannes in real-time.

    Who is Helly Shah? 
    For those who are unaware, Helly is at the film festival to unveil the poster for her forthcoming feature film Kaya Palat. She also represents the global cosmetics company L'Oréal Paris. Meanwhile, Helly has just appeared in the music video Ik Kahani and will soon appear in the short film Zibah. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Tamannaah to R Madhavan and more left a mark on Day 1 (Pictures)

    Apart from her, the film festival will include Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, R. Madhavan, and AR Rahman. Also Read: Prediction is out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's first baby will be in the year

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    She Hulk trailer out Actors, release date, reactions; know all about Marvel's new superhero RBA

    She-Hulk trailer out: Actors, release date, reactions; know all about Marvel's new superhero

    Priyanka Chopra's face covered in bruises; Nick Jonas showed Bollywood dance to Jimmy Fallon (Video) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's face covered in bruises; Nick Jonas showed Bollywood dance to Jimmy Fallon (Video)

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of RAW, backstage news confirms creative difference-ayh

    WWE: Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of RAW, creative difference reported

    Exclusive Sanjjanaa Galrani on Chethana Raj's demise, "She was completely misguided" RBA

    Exclusive: Sanjjanaa Galrani on Chethana Raj's demise, "She was completely misguided"

    K pop BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook real names birthdays added to death list for K drama Tomorrow drb

    BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook's real names, birthdays added to death list for K-drama 'Tomorrow'

    Recent Stories

    Vedantu joins Netflix Unacademy as edtech firm sacks over 400 employees gcw

    Vedantu joins Netflix, Unacademy as edtech firm sacks over 400 employees

    tennis French Open 2022: Hurts to see Rafael Nadal suffer, says Carlos Alcaraz snt

    French Open 2022: Hurts to see Rafael Nadal suffer, says Carlos Alcaraz

    Who is Pieter Elbers, the next CEO of IndiGo airlines? - adt

    Who is Pieter Elbers, the next CEO of IndiGo airlines?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable Playing XI, where to watch and more; Kolkata-lucknow final chance at playoffs-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Kolkata's final chance at playoffs

    tennis 'Good luck for Paris' Rafael Nadal fans relish training session ahead of 14th French Open bid snt

    'Good luck for Paris': Nadal fans relish training session ahead of 14th French Open bid

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon