- Did Palash Muchhal Cheat on Smriti Mandhana? Is This Why Wedding Got Delayed? Viral Chats Spark Breakup Buzz!
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat on Smriti Mandhana? Is This Why Wedding Got Delayed? Viral Chats Spark Breakup Buzz!
Cheating Scandal? Screenshots of Palak Muchhal's conversation went viral on Reddit after the families postponed Palaash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding. He flirted with her by praising her appearance.
Palaash Muchhal, a filmmaker and musician, was due to marry cricketer Smriti Mandhana in Sangli on November 23 in front of close friends and family. However, on November 24, Palaash's sister, singer Palak Muchhal, announced on her Instagram account that the wedding had been postponed.
This happened after the news said that Smriti's father had been ill. On Monday, various sources suggested that Palaash had also been admitted to the hospital.
In an unexpected turn of events, a lady has revealed her interaction with Palaash. Soon after Palak revealed the families' decision to postpone Palaash and Smriti's wedding, screenshots of the singer's conversation became viral on Reddit.
Mary D'Costa shared the screenshots on her Instagram story. While speaking with Mary, Palaash discussed his 'long-distance' connection with the cricketer as well as travelling on 'tours' with her.
His texts to the woman seemed flirtatious, as he complimented her appearance. Palaash even invited her to join him for a swim, then a spa, and finally to Mumbai's Versova Beach at 5 a.m.
Palaash likewise did not respond when the woman enquired if he loved her (Smriti).
However, shortly after the screenshots were released, netizens lambasted Palaash. On the other side, a group of social media users requested that everyone leave the family alone at this sensitive time.
Shrinivas Mandhana, Smriti's father, allegedly became unwell while eating breakfast the morning of the wedding. His health worsened, so he was brought to the hospital.
Her management revealed that she had opted to postpone the wedding indefinitely until her father recovered. But the troubles didn't end there: Palaash apparently had health issues, which led to his hospitalisation, though he is believed to have been discharged.
During this time, Smriti removed her proposal video and other wedding announcement content from her social networks.
Was Cheating The REAL Reason Behind Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Postponement?
byu/oldiebaldie9369 inIndiaCricketGossips
Asianet Newsable could not confirm the validity of these viral screenshots.
