Who Is Gauri Spratt? Meet The Woman Aamir Khan Is Set To Marry; Read On
After years of keeping their relationship private, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are reportedly set to marry on July 5. As interest around the couple grows, here's a closer look at the woman who has become an important part of the actor's life
A Professional With Links To Aamir Khan Productions
Gauri Spratt first came into the public spotlight after Aamir Khan introduced her to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations. While she largely stayed away from the limelight, Aamir revealed that she had been working with Aamir Khan Productions.
ALSO READ: Inside Aamir Khan's Relationships: Kiran Rao to Gauri Spratt; Check Full List Here
Before their relationship became public, reports suggested that Aamir was dating someone outside the entertainment industry. The actor later shared that the couple had successfully kept their relationship away from public attention for nearly 18 months.
A Mother And A Private Individual
Gauri is the mother of a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from a previous marriage. Unlike many celebrity partners, she has maintained a low-profile lifestyle and has largely stayed away from media attention.
According to Aamir, one reason their relationship remained private for so long was because Gauri was based in Bengaluru. The distance from Mumbai's entertainment circles helped the couple spend time together without attracting constant public scrutiny.
A Distinguished Family Background
Gauri comes from a family with an interesting historical connection to India. Her grandfather, Philip Spratt, moved to India during the 1920s and later became associated with the country's freedom movement.
Over the past year, Gauri has increasingly appeared alongside Aamir at public events, including international engagements. The actor has openly spoken about how happy and peaceful he feels in the relationship, describing Gauri as someone who has brought stability and contentment into his life.
With reports suggesting that the couple will tie the knot in a private ceremony on July 5, public curiosity about Gauri Spratt continues to grow. While she may not belong to the film industry, her quiet presence and strong bond with Aamir Khan have made her one of the most talked-about personalities in Bollywood today.
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