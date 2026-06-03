Gauri Spratt first came into the public spotlight after Aamir Khan introduced her to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations. While she largely stayed away from the limelight, Aamir revealed that she had been working with Aamir Khan Productions.

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Before their relationship became public, reports suggested that Aamir was dating someone outside the entertainment industry. The actor later shared that the couple had successfully kept their relationship away from public attention for nearly 18 months.