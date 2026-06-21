Zakir Khan is set for his Netflix special, 'Papa Yaar'. A new teaser shows a rare, humorous exchange with his father, Ustad Ismail Khan, who playfully complains about not knowing about the show, building anticipation among fans online.

'Papa Yaar' Teaser Features Rare Father-Son Reunion

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is all set to bring audiences a special experience with his upcoming Netflix special, 'Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan'. Ahead of its release, the comedian dropped a hilarious teaser that has already won hearts online, offering a glimpse into a rare reunion with his father, Ustad Ismail Khan.

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The teaser opens with Zakir's father confronting him in his candid style about the much-talked-about 'Papa Yaar' shows. In a light-hearted exchange, Ustad Ismail Khan hilariously complains that everyone seems to know about the show except him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) "Mere naam ke shows chal rahe hai aur mujhe pata nahi kya ho raha hai. Duniya ko pata hai, bas mujhe hi nahi pata," he quips, leaving Zakir in a fix. The playful banter between the father-son duo highlights the warmth and humour that fans have come to associate with Zakir's performances. Sharing the video on social media, Zakir teased fans about the upcoming release, building much anticipation. "It's gonna be papa's special day soon yaar. Watch Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan, coming soon, only on Netflix," the caption read. What makes the teaser even more exciting is the rare appearance of Ustad Ismail Khan alongside his son. The teaser video left the comment section buzzing, as the comedian's fans couldn't stop expressing their excitement for the show.

'Papa Yaar' Tour Success

Zakir Khan-led 'Papa Yaar' tour has been winning hearts since its beginning. It has already spanned more than 60 cities across the country. In one of his recent shows, actor Johny Lever also marked his attendance, entertaining fans with an amusing stage presence.

Zakir Khan's Rise to Fame

Zakir Khan first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's "India's Best Stand-Up" competition. Since then, he has built a massive fan base both in India and abroad with his stand-up specials like 'Haq Se Single', Kaksha Gyarvi' and others. (ANI)