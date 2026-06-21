Karan Deol shared an emotional Father's Day post for his dad, Sunny Deol. He expressed his gratitude for sharing the screen with him in their upcoming film 'Batwara 1947', calling the experience a 'dream come true' and a moment to cherish.

Karan Deol's Heartfelt Father's Day Message

Actor Karan Deol has shared an emotional, heartwarming message for his father, actor Sunny Deol on the occassion of Father's Day today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol) Karan also penned down his emotions on sharing the screen with his father.

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"On 14th Aug 2026 is the moment that dream comes true and I get to share the silver screen with my Papa in Batwara 1947 and it is a feeling I will never be able to put fully into words and it's one that I'll cherish for life. I've seen him as a son, a brother, a father, an actor, and a legend loved by millions. But standing beside him on set reminded me that his greatest role is simply being himself; honest, humble, strong, and deeply committed in everything he does," Karan added.

In a heartfelt Father's Day wish, the actor called Sunny Deol "his biggest teacher and strongest support." "Happy Father's Day Papa - my biggest teacher, my strongest support, and my first hero. Feeling incredibly grateful to live this moment with you," he concluded.

Along with the post, he also included rare pictures, capturing an emotional moment between the father and son, seemingly shot on the sets of their upcoming film 'Batwara 1947'. Sunny Deol also reacted to the post and commented, "Love you Beta," while Bobby Deol also showered love in the comment section.

'Batwara 1947' Teaser Unveiled

The makers recently unveiled the first teaser of 'Batwara 1947' (formerly titled 'Lahore 1947'). Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the teaser plunges into the chaos of the 1947 Partition, depicting violent riots and the deep emotional turmoil that engulfed the Indian subcontinent during the division. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

While the footage begins with large-scale unrest, it gradually narrows its lens to the personal and human consequences of the border split. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is prominently featured as an elderly, helpless woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home.

The narrative then shifts to Sunny Deol, who appears as the central protagonist, a man driven by courage and humanity amid widespread violence and fear. The teaser also features Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, who are seen alongside Sunny Deol in intense sequences where they confront violent mobs led by antagonist Abhimanyu Singh.

'Batwara 1947' is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026. (ANI)