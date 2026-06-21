Big changes in the actors' association 'AMMA'! After Shwetha Menon and her entire team quit, an emergency ad-hoc committee has been set up. Actor Ramesh Pisharody will head this new team, which has four months to hold fresh elections for a new governing body.

Kochi: The Malayalam actors' association 'AMMA' has moved quickly to set up a new leadership team after a major shake-up. Following the resignation of president Shwetha Menon and her entire committee, an ad-hoc committee has been formed. Actor and Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody will lead this temporary body.

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After Shwetha and the governing body resigned en masse, actor Jagadish was given the job of forming this new committee. After a round of discussions, Pisharody was chosen to be the convenor. Former minister Ganesh Kumar is also part of this new team. The committee has a four-month deadline to manage the association's affairs and conduct elections for a new governing body.

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The new ad-hoc committee members are:

Ramesh Pisharody - Convenor

K B Ganesh Kumar

Suresh Krishna

Krishna Prabha

Sadiq

Doctor Rony

Asha Aravind

Kalabhavan Shajon

Devi Chandana

Shwetha Hits Out

After stepping down, Shwetha Menon didn't hold back. She revealed the inside story of what led to her exit. She announced that she is not just leaving the president's post, but quitting her primary membership in 'AMMA' as well.

Shwetha confirmed that all 17 members of her governing committee resigned together. She claimed they were forced out by a 'big conspiracy' and a 'pre-planned agenda'. She alleged that the moves made during the general body meeting were an attempt to hand control of the association back to certain 'accused' individuals.

"They even tried to bring a no-confidence motion to corner us," she said. "I am leaving because I cannot compromise my self-respect. It seems you can only rule in this organisation if you are willing to be a puppet."

Shwetha also blamed the treasurer, Unni Sivapal, for the crisis. She said he suddenly 'disappeared' on May 1st without sending any email or information. She also hinted at major problems with things done by Baburaj from the previous committee. She warned that she would soon speak to the media about these issues, which she had kept quiet about until now to protect the organisation's dignity.

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