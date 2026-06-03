The actor’s primary residence in Mumbai is a sprawling sea-facing property located in Bandra. Spread across approximately 5,000 square feet over two floors, the residence reportedly cost around Rs 60 crore. One section of the home also functions as his professional workspace.

ALSO READ: Inside Aamir Khan’s Luxurious Homes: Mumbai Apartment to Panchgani Retreat (PHOTOS)

Panchgani Farmhouse

Away from Mumbai’s fast-paced lifestyle, Aamir Khan owns a serene farmhouse in Panchgani. Spread across nearly two acres, the property is often used by the actor and his family as a retreat. The farmhouse was reportedly acquired for around Rs 7 crore and remains one of his most cherished investments.

Strong Real Estate Portfolio

Apart from his headline-making properties, Aamir is known to have diversified his wealth through multiple real estate holdings, making property one of the key pillars of his financial portfolio.