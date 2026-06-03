Inside Aamir Khan's Relationships: Kiran Rao to Gauri Spratt; Check Full List Here
Aamir Khan’s personal life has often attracted as much attention as his films. From two high-profile marriages to a new relationship with Gauri Spratt, the actor’s journey reflects love, change and lasting friendships
Aamir Khan Relationships
Known for his perfectionist approach to cinema, Aamir Khan has also experienced a fascinating personal journey away from the spotlight. Over the years, the actor has navigated marriage, parenthood, separation and new beginnings, often maintaining respectful relationships with those closest to him. Here's a look at the five key chapters of his relationship history.
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Reena Dutta: The Childhood Love That Led to Marriage
Long before he became a Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan found love in Reena Dutta. The couple married in 1986 and built a life together during the early years of his career. Their marriage lasted for over 15 years, and they became parents to two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Although they divorced in 2002, they have continued to share a warm and respectful relationship focused on their family.
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Life After Divorce and a New Beginning
Following the end of his first marriage, Aamir entered a new phase in both his personal and professional life. While divorce marked a major turning point, the actor remained deeply involved in raising his children and maintaining family ties. This period also opened the door to a new relationship that would become one of the most significant chapters of his life.
Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan met filmmaker Kiran Rao during the making of Lagaan, and the two eventually married in 2005. Their relationship was rooted in a shared passion for storytelling and cinema. Together, they welcomed their son Azad through surrogacy. In 2021, the couple announced their separation, but unlike many celebrity breakups, they chose to remain close friends and collaborators. Even today, they continue to support each other professionally and personally.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
After his separation from Kiran Rao, Aamir found himself at the centre of speculation regarding actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who starred alongside him in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan. Rumours of a romance circulated widely on social media and in entertainment circles. However, neither Aamir nor Fatima ever confirmed the reports. As a result, the relationship remained a subject of speculation rather than a confirmed chapter in the actor’s personal life.
Gauri Spratt
The ‘Lagaan’ actor is set to marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on 5th of July at his Mumbai residence in the presence of close family and friends. While the guest list has not been made public, there is speculation that some of Aamir's closest friends from the film industry could attend. Names such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are being discussed, although their presence will depend on their schedules.
Gauri has previously been associated with Aamir Khan Productions and is the mother of a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from an earlier marriage. She also comes from a notable family background. Her grandfather, Philip Spratt, moved to India in the 1920s and later became involved in the country's freedom movement.
The couple is said to have the support of both families as they move forward together.
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