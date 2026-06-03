The ‘Lagaan’ actor is set to marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on 5th of July at his Mumbai residence in the presence of close family and friends. While the guest list has not been made public, there is speculation that some of Aamir's closest friends from the film industry could attend. Names such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are being discussed, although their presence will depend on their schedules.

Gauri has previously been associated with Aamir Khan Productions and is the mother of a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from an earlier marriage. She also comes from a notable family background. Her grandfather, Philip Spratt, moved to India in the 1920s and later became involved in the country's freedom movement.

The couple is said to have the support of both families as they move forward together.