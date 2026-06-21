It's been 4 years, but Yash is finally back! He just announced the release date for 'Toxic'. But that's not all, he has a line-up of massive films ready to hit theatres in 2026-27. Get all the details here.

Superstar Yash, who hasn't been seen on the big screen since the blockbuster KGF, is now gearing up to take over the box office once again. On Father's Day, the actor gave his fans a huge surprise by announcing the release date of his most-awaited film, 'Toxic'. After a nearly four-year gap, Yash is now set to deliver back-to-back big projects in 2026 and 2027. Thanks to this packed schedule, the next two years could be the most important ones of his career.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yash's big 'Toxic' surprise on Father's Day

On the special occasion of Father's Day, Yash took to social media to announce the new release date for his film 'Toxic'. The actor shared a post, writing, “Honour your father... #Toxic in cinemas worldwide from 26th August 2026.” The film, releasing on August 26, 2026, will also feature Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Malayalam star Tovino Thomas in key roles.

Yash unveils 'Toxic' release date with a striking new dual avatar poster

Everyone's eagerly waiting for 'KGF 3'

Fans have also been waiting a long time for the third installment of Yash's blockbuster franchise, 'KGF'. Director Prashanth Neel has already hinted that the film's story is ready. According to reports, shooting could begin soon. However, there's no clarity yet on its release date or Yash's involvement in it.

Playing Ravana in 'Ramayana Part 1'

Yash will be seen playing the role of Ravana in director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film, 'Ramayana Part 1'. As per reports, his screen time will be limited in the first part, but his character will be crucial in shaping the story. What's interesting is that Yash is also a co-producer on the film. This movie is slated for a Diwali 2026 release.

Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's dedication hailed by action director

Yash's role gets bigger in 'Ramayana Part 2'

In 'Ramayana Part 2', Yash's character is said to be much bigger and more impactful than in the first part. Both parts of the film will feature stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol alongside him. The plan is to release the second part on Diwali 2027.

Buzz around Yash's sci-fi film

According to media reports, Yash has been offered a big-budget science-fiction film by director P.S. Mithran. It's being said that the film's script is ready. However, there has been no official announcement about its shooting or release yet.

The wait for the sequel to 'Kirataka' continues

Back in July 2018, Yash's film 'My Name Is Kirataka' was announced. It is a sequel to the 2011 romantic comedy 'Kirataka'. Initially, there were rumours that the film was put on hold. But in 2019, producer Jayanna clarified that the film wasn't shelved and that work was still in progress. However, there have been no new updates on it since then.