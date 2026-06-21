After the 'AMMA' governing body resigned, actor Baburaj has hit out at former president Shwetha Menon. He also added that superstar Mohanlal will back whatever the General Body decides.

The drama in the actors' association 'AMMA' is getting more intense. After the governing body's resignation, actor Baburaj has come out strongly against its former president, Shwetha Menon.

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Baburaj claims the annual accounts were all wrong, and a massive ₹67 lakh spent on a family get-together was never even recorded. "For so long, she was just playing the woman card. We have demolished that right here," Baburaj said. He pointed out that Shwetha, as president, should have been the one to listen to actress Ansiba's complaint. "How can women get justice from a president who says, 'Nothing to do with AMMA'?" Baburaj asked. The actor also confirmed that superstar Mohanlal has said he will support whatever decision the General Body takes.

Here's what Baburaj said:

"The treasurer refused to take responsibility for the accounts that were presented today. The numbers are not correct, and the report was not passed. They kept begging, so a few people raised their hands at first. But later, not a single member supported it. You can just imagine what they have done."

"For so long, they were playing the 'woman card'. If you said anything, they would immediately bring up the fact that they are women. That whole game has been exposed here. Everyone had tears in their eyes when Ansiba spoke at the end. This committee, which caused so much trouble for women, has finally resigned and left. The treasurer himself said he wouldn't take responsibility for the annual report. The chartered accountants and lawyers have all backed out."

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"There are no accused people in our organisation. Shwetha can say whatever she wants. But just listen to what Ansiba said in response. Shwetha was the one who should have heard her complaint. How can women get security from a president who says, 'Nothing to do with AMMA'? We don't need the 'woman card' here. Today, Kukku and Shwetha were acting all united. Isn't that just hypocrisy? You can't run an organisation this way."

“An ad-hoc committee led by Ramesh Pisharody has now been formed, with people like Ganesh Kumar in it. If we had been there, the complaints from Tini Tom and Ansiba would have been sorted out with a simple handshake. It was Shwetha and her team who poured oil on the fire to make it bigger. Everything you see now was done for their own personal benefit and profit. The ₹67 lakh for the family event was not even mentioned in the accounts. Lalettan (Mohanlal) has made it clear that he will stand by the General Body's decision.”

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