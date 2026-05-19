Who Is Divyenndu Sharma? Mirzapur Fame Munna Bhaiya To Play Villain In Peddi
Ram Charan’s Peddi is creating strong buzz after its trailer launch. While excitement is high, fans are now curious about the main villain in this Bucchi Babu Sana directorial. Here’s the full update.
Divyenndu Sharma to Play Antagonist in ‘Peddi’
Actor Divyenndu Sharma is set to portray the main antagonist in Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi'. Known for his strong performances in films and web series, he brings intensity and versatility, raising excitement around the highly anticipated project release buzz.
Telugu Debut with a Powerful Role
Actor Divyenndu Sharma is making his South Indian debut with ‘Peddi’. In his first Telugu film, he plays Rambhuji, and his intense, menacing look in the trailer has already sparked strong audience buzz and anticipation.
Journey from Debut to Breakthrough
Actor Divyenndu Sharma has been active in the industry for nearly 19 years. He debuted in 2007 with ‘Aaja Nachle’ and gained recognition with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ in 2011, a performance that marked his breakout and earned him wide appreciation.
Also Read: Peddi Trailer Review: Hit or Flop? Ram Charan–Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sparks Mixed Buzz Online
Divyendu Sharma is famous as Munna Bhaiya of OTT
Divyendu Sharma's popular films and series
How educated is Divyendu Sharma?
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.