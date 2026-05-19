6 6 Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot@VriddhiCinemas

How educated is Divyendu Sharma?

Divyenndu Sharma was born in New Delhi on June 19, 1983. He graduated with a Political Science degree from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, and then got a two-year diploma from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. He doesn't believe in casteism, which is why he dropped his surname 'Sharma' in 2019.