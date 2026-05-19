Pete Davidson is reportedly financially supporting his ex-partner Elsie Hewitt and their daughter Scottie after their breakup, covering all costs despite her claim of raising the child 'on my own,' according to a source.

Pete Davidson is continuing to support ex-partner Elsie Hewitt and their infant daughter Scottie amid the couple's apparent breakup, according to a source cited by E! News.

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The insider told E! News that the former 'Saturday Night Live' star is "fully financially supporting the child and Elsie." The source added that Davidson is "covering all Scottie's cost" and "shoulders all of the financial costs" tied to Hewitt's well-being, including rent and health insurance. "He wants nothing but the best for Elsie," the insider said, adding, "He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter."

Conflicting Reports on Parenting

The report comes after Hewitt recently said in a social media video that she had been raising their daughter "on my own." However, E! News also reported that Davidson has remained actively involved in parenting. "Pete has been 100 percent present in Scottie's life," the source said to E! News.

Significance Behind Daughter's Name

Davidson and Hewitt welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12, 2025. The child's name carries personal significance for the comedian, as Scottie was named in part after Davidson's late father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

In an earlier interview, Davidson revealed another inspiration behind the name. "She was conceived in Scotland," he said, as per E! News.

Hewitt also spoke about choosing the name, calling it "an early favorite." "We always knew that was the one we were going to come back to, because it was the most meaningful," she said, adding, "It's also so cute."

Elsie Hewitt's Postpartum Health Challenges

Since becoming a mother, Hewitt has publicly discussed several health challenges she experienced postpartum. One day after giving birth, she underwent wisdom tooth removal surgery, and two months later she suffered food poisoning that led to an emergency room visit.

"I am extremely nauseous / was throwing up last night," Hewitt wrote on Instagram Stories in February, adding, "Haven't slept / have chills everywhere and EVERYTHING HURTS."

"My legs are like spasming?" she said, edding, "I feel like they're gonna fly off my body they're so restless all below the waist." Hewitt has also spoken about painful pregnancy complications linked to endometriosis.

Reflections on Motherhood

Despite the setbacks, she has frequently shared positive moments from motherhood online. In the foreword to Tommee Tippee's 'Feeding Made Simple Guide,' released earlier this month, Hewitt reflected on caring for her daughter after learning a successful bottle-feeding technique. "I exhaled. I embraced the quiet," she wrote, adding, "I smelled her head. I wept."

Days after Scottie's birth, Hewitt shared the first photo of herself and Davidson cuddling their daughter. Captioning the post, she wrote, "My best work yet. I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief." (ANI)