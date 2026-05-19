A mind-blowing claim about legendary South actress K. R. Vijaya is going viral. It's said she owned a private jet and lived a super fancy life back in the day. Reports suggest she flew in her own plane for shoots and was one of the highest-paid stars of her era.

We all know film stars for their fancy lifestyles. Everyone keeps an eye on their homes and car collections, and owning a private jet is the ultimate status symbol. But do you know who was the first actress in the country to buy a private jet? You'll be surprised to know it wasn't Nayanthara, Aishwarya Rai, or Trisha Krishnan. A recent revelation has pointed to someone else: the legendary actress K. R. Vijaya. Her sister, K. R. Vatsala, recently spoke about her lifestyle in an interview.

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South's Popular Actress K. R. Vijaya

K. R. Vijaya, a legend of South Indian cinema, is still remembered for her fantastic films and graceful on-screen presence. But recently, claims about her luxurious lifestyle have become a hot topic on social media. According to reports, during the golden days of her career, she used to travel to her shoots in a private jet. Not just that, she was among the few stars of that time who lived a life of extreme luxury along with stardom.

K. R. Vijaya Used to Fly to Shoots in a Private Jet

Reports claim that at the peak of her career, K. R. Vijaya travelled in her own private plane. According to an interview with her sister, actress K. R. Vatsala, she used her personal aircraft for shoots and sometimes even used ships and other luxury facilities. It's also claimed that despite her massive success, she was very simple at heart and never showed any arrogance.

K. R. Vijaya's Journey from Age 15 to Superstar

K. R. Vijaya began her career in 1963 with the film ‘Karpagam’. She entered the film industry at just 15 and went on to work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She shared the screen with the biggest stars of that era, like Sivaji Ganesan, M. G. Ramachandran, N. T. Rama Rao, and Kamal Haasan.

Among the Highest-Paid Actresses in the South

In the 1970s, K. R. Vijaya was counted among the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian industry. It is said that her fees back then were equal to those of many big male actors. This makes her one of the most influential stars in Indian cinema history.

K. R. Vijaya Became Famous as 'Punnagai Arasi'

Fans lovingly gave K. R. Vijaya the title 'Punnagai Arasi', which means 'Queen of Smiles'. Her calm smile, divine screen presence, and popularity in roles of goddesses gave her a special identity. She acted in over 500 films and also appeared in several TV serials that became famous in India and even Sri Lanka.

What is K. R. Vijaya's Real Name?

Now 77, K. R. Vijaya's real name is Deivanayaki. She was born in Chennai to Malayali parents, Ramachandra Nair and Kalyani. After ruling the film industry for six decades, Deivanayaki married businessman Madathil Velayuthan in 1966. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 82. They have a daughter named Hemalatha.