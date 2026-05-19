'Stranger Things' actor Gaten Matarazzo will make his West End debut, playing Mark Cohen in a new revival of the musical 'Rent'. The production will be part of the show's 30th anniversary celebration and begins in September in London.

'Stranger Things' actor Gaten Matarazzo is all set to make his West End debut as he joins the upcoming revival of the popular musical 'Rent', Variety said. The actor, best known for playing Dustin Henderson in Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things', will play the role of Mark Cohen in the new production.

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The musical will begin performances at London's Duke of York's Theatre in September as part of the show's 30th anniversary celebration.

About The Musical 'Rent'

Created by Jonathan Larson, 'Rent' follows the lives of a group of young artists in New York's East Village as they deal with friendship, love, dreams and life during the HIV/AIDS crisis. The musical first opened in 1996 and later became one of Broadway's longest-running shows. Some of its most loved songs include 'Seasons of Love' and 'La Vie Boheme'.

New Production and Past Roles

The new production will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who is known for projects like '& Juliet' and 'Paddington'. He had earlier directed a version of 'Rent' in Manchester in 2020 during the pandemic.

Apart from 'Stranger Things', Matarazzo has also worked on Broadway in shows like 'Sweeney Todd' and 'Dear Evan Hansen'. The rest of the cast for the revival is yet to be announced. (ANI)