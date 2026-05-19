A video of PM Narendra Modi’s UAE visit has gone viral online, with netizens drawing unusual comparisons to a film-style entry, sparking mixed reactions and widespread discussion on social media platforms.

A video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates has gone viral on social media, sparking unusual comparisons and fan theories online. The clip shows PM Modi arriving at the venue in a composed and confident manner, which quickly caught the attention of netizens.

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Social Media Draws Film Reference Connection

Soon after the video surfaced, users on Instagram and other platforms began drawing a cinematic comparison, claiming that PM Modi’s entry resembled Akshaye Khanna’s stylish introduction scene from the film Dhurandhar. The comparison was made purely by social media users, who edited clips and shared side-by-side visuals, fuelling the viral trend.

Netizens React With Mixed Opinions

While many users found the comparison entertaining and humorous, others dismissed it as exaggerated fan creativity. Some praised PM Modi’s confident presence during the diplomatic meet, while others pointed out that such comparisons often trend due to social media editing and meme culture rather than any real resemblance.

Official Visit Gains Attention Online

PM Modi was in the UAE for high-level discussions focusing on bilateral cooperation, trade, and strategic partnerships. The visit marked another step in strengthening India-UAE relations. However, the viral video has unexpectedly taken over online discussions, shifting focus from diplomacy to pop-culture comparisons, once again highlighting how political moments often turn into meme trends on social media.