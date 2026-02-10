- Home
- Entertainment
- Who Is Devisha Shetty? Meet Suryakumar Yadav’s Wife, Dancer, Entrepreneur, and His Strongest Support
Who Is Devisha Shetty? Meet Suryakumar Yadav’s Wife, Dancer, Entrepreneur, and His Strongest Support
Suryakumar Yadav, nicknamed as SKY for his rapid batting and inventive stroke play, is adored by cricket fans. Behind the scenes, his wife, Devisha Shetty, a complex personality, has supported him.
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty college love story
Suryakumar Yadav, often known as SKY, is a renowned Indian cricketer who is recognised for his rapid batting and inventive stroke play. Behind the scenes, his path has been buoyed by the unflinching support of his wife, Devisha Shetty, a multidimensional individual in her own way.
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty college love story
Early Life and Education Devisha Shetty was born on November 17, 1993, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to a sophisticated South Indian family. Her father, Devdas Shetty, is a hotelier, while her mother, Lata Shetty, manages the home. Devisha grew up with her older sister, Deeksha Shetty, and spent her formative years in an atmosphere that valued intellectual and creative endeavours.
She attended Bombay Scottish School, one of Mumbai's top colleges, before graduating from R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics. Devisha's life took a turn toward both love and destiny.
Meet Suryakumar and the Love Story
Devisha and Suryakumar Yadav met while attending college. Despite their differing interests—Suryakumar was already enthusiastic about cricket, while Devisha was passionately interested in the performing arts—the two rapidly established a friendship. Over time, friendship developed into passion.
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty college love story
Their love progressed smoothly, and in May 2016, after years of companionship and mutual respect, they became engaged. A few months later, on July 7, 2016, the couple married in a traditional South Indian ceremony full of love and cultural rituals. Devisha wore a pink Kanjeevaram saree with temple gold jewellery to the ceremony, while Suryakumar wore a traditional white kurta and dhoti to match.
Devisha is more than just a cricketer's wife
While many people recognise Devisha as the wife of one of cricket's most exciting players, she has a separate personality outside of that role. She was drawn to classical dance, particularly Bharatanatyam, from an early age and had intensive training in the art form. This love led to her professional adventure as a dance instructor in Mumbai, where she teaches and guides pupils in traditional styles.
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty college love story
Devisha's passions do not end with dancing. She has a creative aptitude for cooking and baking and enjoys trying new recipes. Furthermore, she has a kind side—from 2013 to 2015, she volunteered for the NGO The Lighthouse Project, which helps poor children. Her strong affinity for animals and commitment to cultural arts indicate a well-rounded personality dedicated to worthwhile endeavours.
Support System and Personal Influence
Devisha has helped Suryakumar grow personally and professionally. Devisha provided emotional support and practical advice at critical points in his career, particularly when he was prioritising his fitness and lifestyle to achieve peak performance. Suryakumar frequently credits her influence with helping him maintain a balanced, disciplined life away from the field.
Despite her affiliation with one of cricket's most prominent figures, Devisha maintains a relatively low public profile, preferring to focus on her family, culture, and personal interests. Their union is frequently cited as a model of mutual respect and support, combining emotional devotion with professional balance.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.