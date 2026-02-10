Early Life and Education Devisha Shetty was born on November 17, 1993, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to a sophisticated South Indian family. Her father, Devdas Shetty, is a hotelier, while her mother, Lata Shetty, manages the home. Devisha grew up with her older sister, Deeksha Shetty, and spent her formative years in an atmosphere that valued intellectual and creative endeavours.

She attended Bombay Scottish School, one of Mumbai's top colleges, before graduating from R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics. Devisha's life took a turn toward both love and destiny.