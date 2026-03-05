- Home
Amidst West Asia conflict, Malaika Arora's 72-year-old mother, Joyce Arora, is stuck in Dubai. Her flight to Mumbai on March 3rd got cancelled. Joyce shared that she saw missiles being intercepted in the sky with her own eyes, but she feels safe
Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Arora stranded in Dubai
Bollywood star Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora, is currently in Dubai. Her flight back to Mumbai on March 3rd was suspended because of the growing military tension in the West Asia. Reports say the situation got worse after the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28th.
Why were flights from Dubai stopped?
Amid the tension, news of retaliatory attacks from Iran came out. People are saying these attacks targeted US allies like the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. This is the main reason why authorities temporarily stopped many flights.
What did Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Arora say?
Joyce Arora spoke to E-Times and said, "I feel safe here. I saw missiles being intercepted in the sky with my own eyes. It was scary, but the Dubai army is doing a fantastic job." She added that while the situation is tense, the security arrangements are very strong.
Malaika and Amrita are in constant contact with their mother
Joyce shared that her daughters, Malaika and Amrita, are in Mumbai and they know she is safe. According to Joyce, "They call me three to four times a day and are in constant contact." With some flights starting again, she's hopeful of returning to Mumbai soon.
Why did Malaika Arora's mother Joyce go to Dubai?
Joyce had gone to Dubai to celebrate her elder sister's birthday. Her own birthday was on March 2nd, which the family celebrated there. By the way, actresses Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan were also stuck in Dubai during this crisis, but they have now returned to India safely.
