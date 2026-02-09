- Home
The T20 World Cup is getting exciting. The players on the field this time have also set records in financial gains. Here are the top 10 players who have made huge fortunes through international cricket, franchise leagues, and brand endorsements.
Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 116.2 Crore
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is number one. His net worth soared thanks to IPL deals and global T20 leagues. His experience in Asian conditions makes him a key player for his team.
Hardik Pandya (India) - 91.3 Crore
Hardik is one of the most valuable faces in Indian cricket. After the T20 retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he is the most experienced player. His IPL captaincy and ads boosted his income.
Jos Buttler (England) - 83 Crore
England's explosive player Jos Buttler is in third place. He plays for Gujarat Giants in the IPL for ₹15.75 crore. A regular in global leagues, Buttler has a huge market value worldwide.
Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 74.7 Crore
One of the world's best bowlers, Bumrah is a BCCI A-category contract player. IPL income and brand endorsements are the main sources of Bumrah's earnings.
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 66.4 Crore
South African wicketkeeper-batter De Kock is coming to this World Cup after reversing his retirement. His active presence in the IPL and other leagues has brought him great financial gain.
Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 66.4 Crore
India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is tied with De Kock. Earning ₹16.35 crore from Mumbai Indians, Surya is also one of the biggest commercial brands in world cricket today.
Ishan Kishan (India) - 58.1 Crore
Youngster Ishan Kishan has built a large fortune in a short time with his explosive batting and IPL success. He is expected to move up the list in the coming years.
Sanju Samson (India) - 53.9 Crore
Sanju Samson is the Malayali presence on the list. Sanju, who joined Chennai Super Kings in a recent big trade, gets ₹18 crore as his IPL salary. Fan support and brand value put him on this list.
Tim David (Australia) - 49.8 Crore
One of the best finishers in modern cricket, Tim David increased his wealth through T20 leagues in various countries.
Marcus Stoinis - 45.7 Crore
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is in tenth place. Consistent performance and his presence in franchise cricket have put Stoinis at the forefront financially.
