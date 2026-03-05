Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally arrived at their much-anticipated wedding reception in Hyderabad, and the moment felt nothing short of magical. The couple walked in hand in hand, pausing graciously to pose for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Keeping up with the traditional theme of their wedding festivities, they opted for classic Indian ensembles that beautifully reflected their roots. Rashmika looked radiant in a pink saree featuring a broad golden and black border, while Vijay complemented her perfectly in an elegant ivory Pattu Pancha set.

Before heading inside, the couple bowed respectfully to the photographers and even shared a few light-hearted interactions, making the evening even more special for everyone present.