Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made a breathtaking entry at their grand Hyderabad reception, walking in hand in hand and serving major traditional couple goals
A Grand Traditional Entry in Hyderabad
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally arrived at their much-anticipated wedding reception in Hyderabad, and the moment felt nothing short of magical. The couple walked in hand in hand, pausing graciously to pose for the paparazzi before entering the venue.
Keeping up with the traditional theme of their wedding festivities, they opted for classic Indian ensembles that beautifully reflected their roots. Rashmika looked radiant in a pink saree featuring a broad golden and black border, while Vijay complemented her perfectly in an elegant ivory Pattu Pancha set.
Before heading inside, the couple bowed respectfully to the photographers and even shared a few light-hearted interactions, making the evening even more special for everyone present.
Details That Elevated Their Reception Look
Rashmika’s styling was a perfect blend of grace and understated glamour. She accessorised her saree with a layered gold necklace, statement earrings, a delicate hath phool, and a traditional kamarband. Her hair was tied back in a sleek pleated style, adorned with red flowers that added a festive charm.
She chose minimal makeup, much like her wedding day, letting her natural glow shine through. However, it was her sindoor and bindi that truly completed the bridal look, adding a heartfelt touch to her ensemble.
Vijay kept his look sophisticated and simple. A thick gold chain, a classic watch, and a kada were the only accessories he needed to round off his traditional attire. Together, they looked perfectly coordinated without trying too hard.
Wedding Moments That Broke the Internet
The couple had earlier shared their wedding pictures, following Telugu and Kodava traditions, and the internet simply couldn’t get enough. Their heartfelt captions struck a chord with fans across the country.
Rashmika expressed her excitement about stepping into married life, calling it “full party time,” while Vijay shared a short yet deeply emotional note about marrying his best friend on February 26, 2026.
A few days later, they delighted fans again by posting glimpses from their sangeet ceremony on March 3. Now, with their grand reception taking place in Hyderabad on March 4, the celebrations have reached their peak, with several big names from the industry expected to attend and bless the newlyweds.
Fans continue to shower the couple with love online, calling them elegant, divine, and one of the most beautiful pairs in the industry.
