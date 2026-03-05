Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: 8 Indian Celebs Who Own A Home In Dubai; Check Here
Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan; here's list of 8 celebs who own a home in Dubai. Dubai’s luxury lifestyle, tax benefits have made it a magnet for India’s stars. From beachfront villas to sky-high apartments, celebs now call the city their second home
Dubai
Dubai’s skyline is no longer just a tourist attraction; it has become a preferred address for India’s biggest celebrities. With tax advantages, unmatched privacy, and ultra-luxurious communities like Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills, many stars have invested in lavish villas and high-end apartments here. In light of the recent attack on Dubai, here's a list of some Bollywood celebs who own their own places in Dubai. Check here
Mukesh Ambani – A Record-Breaking Beachfront Mansion
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani made headlines in 2022 after purchasing a sprawling beach villa in Palm Jumeirah. Reportedly bought as a gift for his son Anant Ambani, the mansion features multiple bedrooms, private beach access, indoor and outdoor pools, and opulent marble interiors. It was considered one of Dubai’s biggest residential deals at the time.
Salman Khan And Sohail Khan – Premium Apartments In Prime Locations
Salman Khan owns a luxury apartment in The Address Downtown, close to the Burj Khalifa. The space reportedly serves as a retreat during his Dubai visits. His brother Sohail Khan has also invested in multiple apartments in a premium residential project, treating it as a long-term family investment.
Shah Rukh Khan – A Villa Named Jannat
Often called the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan owns a stunning villa in Palm Jumeirah, popularly known as “Jannat.” The beachfront property complements his Mumbai residence Mannat and offers complete privacy along with scenic sea views. It stands as one of his most talked-about international investments.
Sania Mirza
Tennis champion Sania Mirza owns a Greek-style villa in Palm Jumeirah, complete with a swimming pool, elegant interiors, and dedicated family spaces. After major personal changes in her life, she redesigned parts of the home to reflect her new chapter.
Shilpa Shetty – From Burj Khalifa To Palm Jumeirah Villa
Actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty once owned a lavish apartment in the iconic Burj Khalifa, gifted by her husband Raj Kundra. Later, the family shifted to a spacious villa in Palm Jumeirah, choosing comfort and privacy over a high-rise address. Her Palm home reflects understated elegance and family-focused luxury.
Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai – Golf Estate Luxury
Power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai invested in a villa in Sanctuary Falls at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Designed as a holiday home, the property features landscaped gardens, a private pool, and serene golf course views. The family also reportedly owns property in the upscale Emirates Hills community.
Anil Kapoor – Emirates Hills Elegance
Known for his evergreen charm, Anil Kapoor owns a villa in Emirates Hills, often described as Dubai’s version of Beverly Hills. This gated community is known for its exclusivity and grand homes, making it a favourite among high-profile investors seeking discretion.
Karan Kundra And Tejasswi Prakash – A Modern Couple’s First Dubai Home
Television stars Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash bought their first property together in Dubai in 2022. Their fully furnished home, located in a premium residential development, even features a private balcony pool. The couple proudly shared the milestone with fans on social media.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.