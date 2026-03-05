- Home
At a glittering reception hosted by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan surprised many by arriving barefoot in black. The reason behind his appearance, however, is deeply spiritual and meaningful.
A Devotional Appearance
At the grand reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan made a striking entry in an all-black outfit. What truly caught everyone’s attention, however, was that he chose to remain barefoot throughout the star-studded evening.
Observing Ayyappa Deeksha
As per reports, the reason behind his simple appearance is deeply spiritual. Ram Charan is currently observing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, a sacred vow dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. During this period, devotees follow strict discipline, maintain spiritual focus, and adhere to traditional practices without compromise.
Rules of the Sacred Vow
As part of the Deeksha, devotees must wear black clothing, practice abstinence, maintain purity in thoughts and actions, and avoid wearing footwear. The ritual symbolizes detachment, humility, and devotion, demanding both physical discipline and mental strength from those undertaking it sincerely.
A Grand Celebration of Love
Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay’s reception was nothing short of spectacular. The venue was beautifully decorated with regal themes, glowing lights, and elegant floral arrangements. Close friends, family members, and several film celebrities gathered to bless the newlyweds, making it a glamorous and unforgettable evening.
