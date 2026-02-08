- Home
- Who is Shubham Ranjane? Meet Suryakumar Yadav's best friend; USA's All-Rounder with Indian Roots
India and the USA are set to face off on February 7 in the T20 World Cup 2026. This match is special because Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and American all-rounder Shubham Ranjane are close friends.
Image Credit : Getty
Suryakumar Yadav and Shubham Ranjane: A Tale of Two Friends
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and USA's Shubham Ranjane share a deep bond, having played cricket together for years before facing off in the T20 World Cup.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Image Credit : Getty
Who is Shubham Ranjane? USA's All-Rounder with Indian Roots
Shubham Ranjane, a 31-year-old all-rounder for Team USA, is known for his big hits and medium-fast bowling. He moved to America in 2022.
Image Credit : Getty
A Cricketing Legacy: The Ranjane Family
Shubham Ranjane comes from a cricketing family. His grandfather played Test cricket for India, and his father played for India-A and Maharashtra.
Image Credit : Getty
Ranjane's Unforgettable Moment at Wankhede Stadium
Ranjane fondly recalls his match-winning reverse scoop on the last ball for Mumbai in the 2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as his most special memory.
Image Credit : Getty
From U-19 Batchmates to World Cup Rivals: Ranjane and Bumrah
Shubham Ranjane and Jasprit Bumrah were part of the same Under-19 batch, representing Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively, and even stayed together at NCA camps.
