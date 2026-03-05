- Home
How Much Did Vijay Deverakond, Rashmika Mandanna Spend on Their Royal Wedding? Details Revealed
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now married, and their lavish reception is making headlines. From royal décor to celebrity guests, reports say the grand wedding came with a jaw-dropping price tag that stunned fans everywhere.
A Royal Wedding in Udaipur
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at a royal palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding looked straight out of a fairytale, attended only by close friends and family members in a beautifully decorated regal setting.
Week-Long Celebrations
The wedding festivities lasted nearly a week. From the traditional ‘vratam’ ceremony in their hometown to a lively sangeet night, every event was filled with joy and cultural rituals. The couple also hosted a special feast for villagers and later celebrated with a grand reception attended by celebrities.
The Big Wedding Cost Reveal
The biggest talking point now is the wedding budget. Reports suggest the couple spent a massive ₹20 crores on the entire celebration. This includes venue bookings, décor, outfits, jewellery, ceremonies, hospitality, and the star-studded reception that followed the main wedding rituals.
Gold, Glamour and Grandeur
Adding to the royal vibe, the couple reportedly wore around 3 kg of gold jewellery—2 kg by Rashmika and 1 kg by Vijay. Their traditional South Indian outfits and heavy gold ornaments became one of the most discussed highlights of the celebration.
Setting a Tollywood Record
The wedding is now being called one of the most expensive in Tollywood history. For comparison, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding reportedly cost around ₹10 crores. Vijay and Rashmika have clearly raised the bar with their lavish celebration.
From Co-Stars to Life Partners
Interestingly, their love story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam, but romance blossomed during Dear Comrade. Vijay revealed that Rashmika was the one who proposed first. The couple kept their relationship private for years before finally making it official with their dreamy wedding.
