Who is Banita Sandhu? Meet AP Dhillon's girlfriend, know all about the diva

Shoojit Sircar's film October actor Banita Sandhu made her relationship with singer AP Dhillon's Instagram official on Saturday (Aug 19). The actor dropped a series of lovey-dovey photos with the singer on her Instagram profile.

Pop sensation AP Dhillon is now dominating headlines for all the right reasons. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the singer's docuseries, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition, he published his track With You, which he co-wrote with Banita Sandhu. Moments after releasing his new track, the Indo-Canadian rapper fuelled relationship allegations. While many wondered if the couple was dating, Sandhu on Saturday made her relationship official with Dhillon.

Sandhu posted a series of photos with his lover on Instagram, with a heart emoji and the words 'with me'. In the first image, the singer appears to be sitting on the ground, with Sandhu leaning over him from a bed. The pair is getting ready in the second shot, and in the last photo, they are both holding hands with their backs to the camera.



Who is Banita Sandhu?

Banita Sandhu is not difficult to recall because she got her big cinematic moment in 2018. Sandhu debuted her Bollywood in Shoojit Sircar's October, where she co-starred alongside Varun Dhawan. In an interview with Filmfare, the filmmaker claimed that many were awestruck by Banita after seeing her in his gum advertisement. He also stated that he photographed Banita and forwarded them to the writer throughout the commercial shoot.

Sandhu went to London at the age of 18 to study English Literature at King's College London after growing up in Caerlon, Wales. Sandhu has also been in the American TV series Pandora and the Tamil film Adithya Varma, in addition to October. Her next film will be Sardar Udham Singh, in which she will co-star with Vicky Kaushal. The biographical historical drama, directed by Shoojit Sircar, will be released later this year.



Banita Sandhu revealed some behind-the-scenes footage from the video on her Instagram account a few days ago. The reported pair is seen kissing in the first photo.

They might be seen kissing in another scene. Banita added a microphone emoji to the caption section. In the comments section, AP Dhillon used knife emojis.

On the other hand, singer AP Dhillon is known for songs like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde to name a few.