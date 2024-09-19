Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire? Georgina Rodriguez reveals on Netflix show 'I Am Georgina'

     Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, disclosed when she believes the striker will retire from football.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 7:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 7:31 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has played in the highest football division for the past 20 years. Many at Al Nassr wonder when the former Real Madrid great will retire. Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez addressed the issue, giving an unexpected prediction about his retirement date.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Georgina attacked the matter without hesitation in the third season of her own Netflix reality TV series "I Am Georgina", “When someone asks me when do you think Cristiano will retire? I say I don’t think he will do it before the age of 50.”

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at the age of 37. His competitive spirit is still strong at 39. Despite his departure from European football, Ronaldo's declaration gives fans hope that he will be available for many years.

    article_image4

    Cristiano Ronaldo on his retirement
    All football players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, will ultimately retire. When asked if he had a retirement date planned for the coming years, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was clear about his goals.

    article_image5

    "I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but I will probably retire here at Al Nassr," Ronaldo told Portuguese TV station Now.

    article_image6

    "I'm delighted at this club, and I feel good in this nation. I'm delighted to be playing in Saudi Arabia, and I hope to continue."

    article_image7

    Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

    The Portuguese striker also revealed when he plans to retire from international football: "When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance, and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well-thought-out one."

