When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire? Georgina Rodriguez reveals on Netflix show 'I Am Georgina'

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, disclosed when she believes the striker will retire from football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played in the highest football division for the past 20 years. Many at Al Nassr wonder when the former Real Madrid great will retire. Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez addressed the issue, giving an unexpected prediction about his retirement date.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Georgina attacked the matter without hesitation in the third season of her own Netflix reality TV series "I Am Georgina", “When someone asks me when do you think Cristiano will retire? I say I don’t think he will do it before the age of 50.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at the age of 37. His competitive spirit is still strong at 39. Despite his departure from European football, Ronaldo's declaration gives fans hope that he will be available for many years.

Cristiano Ronaldo on his retirement

All football players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, will ultimately retire. When asked if he had a retirement date planned for the coming years, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was clear about his goals.

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but I will probably retire here at Al Nassr," Ronaldo told Portuguese TV station Now.

"I'm delighted at this club, and I feel good in this nation. I'm delighted to be playing in Saudi Arabia, and I hope to continue."

Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

The Portuguese striker also revealed when he plans to retire from international football: "When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance, and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well-thought-out one."

Latest Videos