When Shane Warne taught Shilpa Shetty a trick or two of Poker

Former Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne taught a few poker tricks to Shilpa Shetty on his visit to India in 2016. Warne breathed his last on Friday at the age of 52.

Shane Warne was quite a poker player, considering that he once went all the way to Los Angeles to participate in the World Series Of Poker Main Event in 2015. The former Australian cricketer, who breathed his last on Friday at the age of 52, had a passion not only for cricket but also for the popular cards game of Poker. And when he was in India in 2016, he made sure to teach a trick or two of Poker to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Shane Warne had once given Shilpa Shetty a lesson on poker while flaunting his fine poker skills. Warne, Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and a few other guests were having a fun poker game session, once when the former Australian cricketer was in India.

During their poker session where Shane Warne was teaching a few poker tricks to Shilpa Shetty, the two captured a few images and had shared them on their respective social media accounts. In one of the pictures, Shetty is seen holding playing cards in her hands as they posed for a picture together.

Another picture from the same poker night had Shane Warne, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in the frame. The picture showed them three happily posing while the poker chips were laid on the table, showing the big pots that Shetty must have certainly won with the help of Warne, as Kundra photobombed the picture.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty mourned the sudden passing away of Shane Warne at the age of 52 on Friday. The actress, sharing a couple of pictures of her with Warne, wrote: "Legends live on".

