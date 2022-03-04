"Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocked, stunned and miserable: Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne unfortunate demise

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:12 PM IST

    March 4 will be remembered as a sad day for Australian cricket. Two legends: Wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh and spin great Shane Warne, have passed away. The latter's demise is a shock to all, as he was aged just 52. He is suspected of having suffered a heart attack. On the same note, legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has mourned his unfortunate demise.

    Tendulkar took to his social media handles to share a picture along with Warne and captioned, "Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you, Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on-field duels & off-field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"

    ALSO READ: RIP SHANE WARNE - A LOOK AT "WARNIE'S" CAREER-BEST PERFORMANCES ACROSS FORMATS

    The entire world continues to reel from the tragedy, while the news of Warne's untimely death is yet to sink in for most. It was barely 12 hours ago when he seemed to be all fine and shared some posts on his social media handles, besides paying tribute to Marsh's legacy. The news was confirmed by his management, who have requested privacy at this time.

    Among the other cricketers to pay tribute to him is Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who wrote, "Sad and shocking. One of the true greats of the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏 #shanewarne". On the other hand, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tweeted, "Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻"

    ALSO READ: 'LET'S GO' - SHANE WARNE'S LAST INSTAGRAM POST SHOWED US WHY AGE IS JUST A NUMBER!

    Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent outs its wishes that read, "The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft." Check out how others reacted.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 9:17 PM IST
