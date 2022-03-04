Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shane Warne’s 8 controversies: From alleged assault to multiple affairs

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    Shane Warne was arguably the greatest spinner of all time. However, there have been multiple controversies that surrounded him from the alleged assault of a woman to affairs and his broken marriage.

    Accusations of deals with a bookie: Shane Warne was not the only cricketer who was caught in this episode of 1994 during the Sri Lanka tour. He and Mark Waugh were accused of making arrangements with a bookie. The two cricketers were accused of disclosing details of the pitch details and also of weather conditions.

    When he tested positive for banned substance: One of the biggest controversies in Shane Warne’s life was when he was tested positive for consumption of a banned substance. This had happened prior to the 2003 ICC World Cup when his career had nearly come to a standstill. Warne had in fact admitted having consumed a ‘fluid’ tablet to get into shape. This ban on Warne was extended for a year during which he took up commentary.

    His bitter relations with Steve Waugh: Shane Warne and Steve Waugh had a very checkered relationship. It began after the former Australian Captain had dropped Warne from the third Test squad of the 1999 West Indies tour. Warne had also called Waugh the “most selfish cricketer” in 2016.

    Shane Warne’s sexcapades: Other than Shane Warne’s “dirty talk” episode with the British nurse, he had had quite a few sexcapades. Warne had allegedly asked one British woman, Laura Sayers, to join him for a foursome which also allegedly included the name of cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

    

    Numerous affairs and separation with wife: Shane Warne’s wife, with whom he had two children, ran out of patience in the year 2007 when reports about them separating had started surfacing. However, the couple did get back together only to separate once again after he allegedly sent a flirtatious text message to his wife by mistake which he was to send to another woman. After this, their marriage did not survive. Warne then got into a relationship with Liz Hurley, a British actress. The two even got engaged but Hurley called it off after he had an affair with a porn star.

    Accused of assaulting a woman: In September 2017, Shane Warne was accused of assaulting a woman. The allegations against him said that he had allegedly assaulted porn star Valerie Fox at a nightclub in Mayfair, London.

    The British nurse and dirty talking: Reports had surfaced in the year 2000 wherein a British nurse had claimed that Shane Warne was constantly texting her. At that time, the Australian cricketer was married with two children. Later, Warne had admitted that he may have had some “dirty talk” with the British nurse. This episode had cost him his vice-captaincy.

    

    Smoking during contract with Nicorette: Shane Warne was in a contract with Nicorette, a nicotine replacement therapy product. As per the contract, he was not supposed to smoke for a certain period. However, he was photographed smoking a cigarette during Australia’s tour in New Zealand in 2008. The cricketer’s pictures were clicked by a few boys and Warne apparently got into an altercation with them over it.

    Shane Warne was one of the best spinners to have graced the game of cricket. As popular as he was on the field, the spinner had also made headlines in the tabloids for numerous controversies surrounding him. He was often called the controversy’s favourite child. Despite being married with two children, Shane Warne allegedly had multiple affairs which resulted in his broken marriage.

