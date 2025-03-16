Kim Sae Ron's mother set 7 demands to Kim Soo Hyun and his agency Goldmedalist; statement released

In the middle of speculations and rumors around Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun after the death of the actress Kim Sae Ron on the birthday of the actor Kim Soo Hyun, The actress's mother has come up with seven demands for the agency Goldmedalist, representing Kim Soo Hyun. 

Published: Mar 16, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron has been making headlines since her death on February 16th, 2025. This has been trending as it happened on the actor Kim Soo Hyun's birthday. This brought a lot of mysteries into light. From the allegations of Kim Soo Hyun's romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor and the actor was 27. There are also speculations made that Kim Soo Hyun was the reason for Kim Sae Ron's death. 

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, has released twisted statements about the trending allegations against the actor. The twisted statements fueled the rumors to be true. Frustrated by the lies being circulated on the internet, Kim Sae Ron's mother set 7 demands surrounding the rumors and mysteries about the actors. 

Kim Sae Ron's mother set 7 demands:

Kim Sae Ron's mother has publicly issued seven demands directed at actor Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, following the tragic passing of her daughter. 

Demand 1: Acknowledgment and public apology from Kim Soo Hyun for dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor.

Demand 2: An official apology from the gold medalist for alleged media manipulation over the past three years about Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun.

Demand 3: Recognition of Kim Sae Ron's contributions as a founding member of the agency and an apology for not properly acknowledging her role in the agency.

ALSO READ:  Kim Sae Ron dated Kim Soo Hyun for 6 years? Theories, timeline explained

Demand 4: A public apology for sending a legal notice demanding repayment of ₩700 million KRW (approximately $482,000 USD) from Kim Sae Ron.

Demand 5: A last clarification that the family is not seeking anything beyond an official apology from Kim Soo Hyun and the agency.

Demand 6: Understanding regarding the release of private photos of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, which the family claims was necessary to prove their relationship.

Demand 7: A legal complaint against reporter Lee Jin Ho for his alleged role in the events leading to Kim Sae Ron's death. 

ALSO READ:  Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

