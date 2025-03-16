A.R. Rahman hospitalized at Chennai's Apollo Hospital after sudden chest pain: Report

Award-winning Indian music composer and record producer, A.R. Rahman, has been rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after experiencing sudden chest pain earlier today.

BREAKING: A.R. Rahman hospitalized at Chennai's Apollo Hospital after sudden chest pain: Report shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 9:51 AM IST

Award-winning Indian music composer and record producer, A.R. Rahman, has been rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after experiencing sudden chest pain earlier today (Sunday), reports suggested.

According to reports, Rahman was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward, where he is currently undergoing angioplasty. He was taken to the hospital at around 7:30 am, where doctors conducted tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram.

A dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, and further updates on his health are awaited.

Rahman, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian and global music, enjoys a massive following worldwide. His unexpected hospitalization has left fans deeply concerned, with social media flooded with messages of support and prayers.

Also read: PM Modi's 3-hour ‘epic' podcast with Lex Fridman drops today: ‘Most powerful conversation’

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Love for Bharat unites us all: Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing sensation Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte anr

Love for Bharat unites us all: Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing sensation

Kerala: Second-year-student held in drug crackdown in surprise raids at Kochi tamim hostel; Cops seize 2 gm cannabis, liquor anr

Kerala: Second-year-student held in drug crackdown at Kochi hostel; Cops seize 2 gm cannabis, liquor

PM Modi's 3-hour 'epic' podcast with Lex Fridman drops today: 'Most powerful conversation' shk

PM Modi's 3-hour ‘epic' podcast with Lex Fridman drops today: ‘Most powerful conversation’

'Never opposed Hindi...' andhra pradesh deputy cm Pawan Kalyan clarifies stance amid NEP row anr

'Never opposed Hindi, only objected to compulsion...' Pawan Kalyan clarifies stance amid NEP row

Madhya Pradesh: 64-year-old man killed after objecting to loud music during holi celebration in Maihar anr

Madhya Pradesh: 64-year-old man killed after objecting to loud music during Holi celebration in Maihar

Recent Stories

Australian cricketer David Warner to star in Telugu movie 'Robinhood'? Here's what we know ATG

Australian cricketer David Warner to star in Telugu movie 'Robinhood'? Here's what we know

Attention gold loan borrowers! RBI's new rules to tackle irregularities AJR

Attention gold loan borrowers! RBI's new rules to tackle irregularities

Love for Bharat unites us all: Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing sensation Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte anr

Love for Bharat unites us all: Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing sensation

Sonu Sood comes out in support of 'Nadaaniyan' actors Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ATG

Sonu Sood comes out in support of 'Nadaaniyan' actors Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Akshara Singh Saree Collection for the Modern Indian Bride iwh

Akshara Singh's Saree Styles: Inspiration for New Brides

Recent Videos

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Video Icon
‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

Video Icon
How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

Video Icon
IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

Video Icon