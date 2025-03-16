A.R. Rahman hospitalized at Chennai's Apollo Hospital after sudden chest pain: Report

Read Full Article

Award-winning Indian music composer and record producer, A.R. Rahman, has been rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after experiencing sudden chest pain earlier today (Sunday), reports suggested.

According to reports, Rahman was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward, where he is currently undergoing angioplasty. He was taken to the hospital at around 7:30 am, where doctors conducted tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram.

A dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, and further updates on his health are awaited.

Rahman, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian and global music, enjoys a massive following worldwide. His unexpected hospitalization has left fans deeply concerned, with social media flooded with messages of support and prayers.

