Shane Warne death: A look at his net worth during his illustrious career

His net worth is composed of his entire earnings as a former Australian cricket player from Cricket Australia.



Image: Getty Images

Shane Warne, an Australian cricket legend, died at the age of 52, believed to have died as a result of a heart attack. Following the tragic news that Shane Warne has died, fans of the cricket star want to find out just how successful he was during his illustrious career.

Shane Warne’s income is primarily derived from his success as a former cricketer. He is originally from Australia. Shane Warne’s estimated net worth was $50 million (£38 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.



The retired cricketer used to enjoy a luxury lifestyle and possesses several things with this net worth. Warne was known to fans worldwide as “Warnie” and was considered to be the greatest bowler to ever play the sport.

His net worth is composed of his entire earnings as a former Australian cricket player from Cricket Australia. It also covers his revenues from several brand sponsorships, business interests, and ownership of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).