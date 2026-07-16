Before they got married, Shah Rukh Khan had a tricky relationship with Gauri's brother, Vikrant Chibber. SRK told comedian Kapil Sharma that Vikrant used to act all tough with him in their early dating days. Being a protective brother, he would often warn a young Shah Rukh to stay in his limits. The actor said that even though both grew up in Delhi and knew how to handle themselves, he was always polite to Vikrant. SRK even shared a story about how Vikrant once pulled out a gun, a 'katta' (country-made pistol), to scare him. But SRK just handled it with his usual humour.