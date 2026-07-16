- Home
- Entertainment
- When Gauri Khan's Brother Threatened Shah Rukh Khan: A Shocking Twist in Their Love Story
When Gauri Khan's Brother Threatened Shah Rukh Khan: A Shocking Twist in Their Love Story
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story survived family opposition, emotional challenges, and even shocking threats. Their journey from teenage romance to a lasting marriage remains one of Bollywood's most inspiring real-life love stories.
A Love Story That Began in Their Teenage Years
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's love story started when they were just kids in school. Gauri was in the 9th grade, and SRK was in the 12th. The actor, who was just 18 then, has said Gauri was the only girl he ever fell for. But their different religious backgrounds made it tough to convince Gauri's family. After a lot of struggle, they finally had a traditional Hindu wedding on October 25, 1991. Today, they are proud parents to Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Gauri is also a top interior designer and film producer.
The Protective Brother Who Once Threatened SRK
Before they got married, Shah Rukh Khan had a tricky relationship with Gauri's brother, Vikrant Chibber. SRK told comedian Kapil Sharma that Vikrant used to act all tough with him in their early dating days. Being a protective brother, he would often warn a young Shah Rukh to stay in his limits. The actor said that even though both grew up in Delhi and knew how to handle themselves, he was always polite to Vikrant. SRK even shared a story about how Vikrant once pulled out a gun, a 'katta' (country-made pistol), to scare him. But SRK just handled it with his usual humour.
Gauri’s Brother’s Fierce Disapproval
Gauri Khan herself spoke about her brother's anger in a 1994 Filmfare interview. She said Vikrant was so protective that he couldn't stand anyone getting close to her. He would get furious just seeing Shah Rukh and often threatened to beat him up if he even looked at her. But despite all these threats, SRK never fought back. He understood that Vikrant was just worried about his sister. Gauri added that while the threats annoyed SRK, he always stayed patient and polite.
Gauri — The Strength Behind the Superstar
Even after becoming Bollywood's 'King of Romance', Shah Rukh Khan has always said Gauri is the reason for his success. He has often said in interviews that if he had to choose between his career and Gauri, he would pick Gauri every time. SRK came into the film industry with no connections and built his empire from scratch. He credits Gauri's constant support for keeping him grounded through all the ups and downs of his career.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.