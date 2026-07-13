When Urmila Matondkar Revealed Her Kashmiri Muslim Husband Was Called 'Terrorist'
Urmila Matondkar married Kashmiri Muslim businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016, despite receiving internet backlash for their interfaith marriage.
Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir
Urmila was one of Bollywood's most popular actresses during the 1990s and early 2000s. She is well-known for films such as Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, and Bhoot, and she has received praise for both commercial and performance parts.
Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir
Urmila married model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in a private wedding in March 2016, with close friends and family in attendance. Mohsin is from Kashmir and around ten years younger than the actress.
In a 2020 interview with Mojo Story, Urmila discussed the internet bullying Mohsin and his family endured. "He was called a terrorist, a Pakistani," she said.
Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir
After nearly eight years of marriage, news surfaced in 2024 that Urmila had filed for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Mohsin Akhtar Mir worked as a model and acted in several films, including Luck by Chance and BA Pass.
Urmila began her career as a child performer before becoming one of Hindi cinema's most prominent actors.
Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir
Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, catapulted Urmila to stardom in Bollywood and remains one of her most memorable flicks.
Along with financial successes, Urmila received accolades for her powerful performances in films like as Satya, Kaun, and Bhoot.
Urmila entered politics in 2019 and ran for Lok Sabha from Mumbai North. Urmila left the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 2020.
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