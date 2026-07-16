Tamannaah Bhatia has commenced shooting for the horror film 'Ragini 3' in London. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is the third instalment in the popular franchise and is slated for a 2027 release.

Tamannaah Bhatia has started shooting for Balaji Motion Pictures' upcoming horror entertainer 'Ragini 3', with the film's first schedule underway in London. The makers have commenced production on the third instalment of the popular Indian horror franchise, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2027.

New Chapter Blends Horror and Romance

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Ragini 3' will take the franchise forward with a new chapter that blends horror, romance and unexpected twists. The film has been positioned as a date-night horror entertainer, aiming to bring together scares and relationship-driven storytelling while retaining the edge associated with the franchise.

Tamannaah Bhatia to Headline Project

Tamannaah Bhatia has begun filming her portions in the London schedule. The actress will headline the project in a character described by the makers as intriguing and unpredictable. According to the production team, she was the "one and only choice" to lead 'Ragini 3', with the makers believing she was the right fit for the film's combination of horror, romance and humour.

Production and Promotion Details

In an Instagram post by Balaji Motion Pictures, the makers wrote, "Every date night STARTS with a smile...Swipe to meet #Ragini!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., 'Ragini 3' is currently being shot across London. The production house has confirmed that further details about the film's cast and storyline will be revealed in the coming months.

With Shashanka Ghosh at the helm and Tamannaah Bhatia leading the cast, 'Ragini 3' marks the return of a recognised horror franchise in a new format. The film's 2027 theatrical release places it among Balaji Motion Pictures' upcoming projects, as production continues with the London schedule currently in progress. (ANI)