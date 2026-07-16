Diljit Dosanjh Charged THIS Much For Satluj; Director Honey Trehan OPENS Up
Diljit Dosanjh accepted only Re 1 to play human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in Satluj after being deeply moved by the story. Director Honey Trehan has revealed why the actor refused to take his regular acting fee
Diljit Chose Respect Over Remuneration
Director Honey Trehan has revealed that Diljit Dosanjh agreed to work on Satluj for a symbolic payment of just Re 1. According to Trehan, the actor was deeply touched after learning about the life and sacrifice of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Trehan shared that when Diljit saw Khalra's photograph and read about his work, he treated the script with reverence and said accepting a normal fee for portraying such a person would feel inappropriate. Although the director insisted on paying him, Diljit requested only Re 1 to complete the contractual formalities.
Honey Trehan Wanted an Authentic Portrayal
The director explained that he was determined to cast a Sikh actor because he believed the role demanded cultural authenticity and emotional understanding. He felt bringing in a mainstream Bollywood actor could shift attention away from Jaswant Singh Khalra's legacy.
Trehan first met Diljit in 2021 for what was expected to be a brief discussion. The conversation extended as he shared years of research and explained Khalra's extraordinary journey. After hearing the story, Diljit immediately agreed to be part of the film, making the project possible.
Satluj Continues to Remain in the Spotlight
Beyond Diljit's gesture, Satluj has faced several challenges after its release. The film was involved in a certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification before eventually arriving on the streaming platform Zee5. However, it was reportedly removed from the platform within 48 hours.
The film tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank employee who became a prominent human rights activist. His investigation into thousands of unidentified cremations in Punjab during the period between 1984 and 1994 drew national attention. Court records referenced by the filmmakers state that Khalra was abducted and killed in police custody in 1995, making his story one of courage and sacrifice.
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