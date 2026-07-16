Director Honey Trehan has revealed that Diljit Dosanjh agreed to work on Satluj for a symbolic payment of just Re 1. According to Trehan, the actor was deeply touched after learning about the life and sacrifice of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Trehan shared that when Diljit saw Khalra's photograph and read about his work, he treated the script with reverence and said accepting a normal fee for portraying such a person would feel inappropriate. Although the director insisted on paying him, Diljit requested only Re 1 to complete the contractual formalities.

Honey Trehan Wanted an Authentic Portrayal

The director explained that he was determined to cast a Sikh actor because he believed the role demanded cultural authenticity and emotional understanding. He felt bringing in a mainstream Bollywood actor could shift attention away from Jaswant Singh Khalra's legacy.

Trehan first met Diljit in 2021 for what was expected to be a brief discussion. The conversation extended as he shared years of research and explained Khalra's extraordinary journey. After hearing the story, Diljit immediately agreed to be part of the film, making the project possible.