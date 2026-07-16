Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the biggest theatrical openings of 2026. Industry projections that initially estimated an opening weekend between USD 80 million and USD 100 million have steadily increased as release day approaches. Current forecasts place the domestic debut between USD 100 million and USD 120 million, while some trade estimates believe the film could climb as high as USD 132 million if audience turnout remains strong.

The film follows Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which opened with USD 82.4 million in 2023. Although The Odyssey has a lengthy runtime of nearly three hours, reducing the number of daily screenings, its availability in IMAX and other premium large formats is expected to help maximise revenue.