Director Matt Reeves shared the first look at Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman Part II'. The sequel's release has been delayed to February 18, 2028. Pattinson and co-star Colin Farrell have praised the script as 'extraordinary' and a 'masterwork'.

Director Matt Reeves has shared the first look at Robert Pattinson's return as the Caped Crusader in 'The Batman Part II', with the highly anticipated sequel now scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 18, 2028. Reeves shared a teaser of the upcoming DC Studios film on Wednesday (local time) through a social media post, featuring Pattinson dressed in the Batman suit. The short video opens with dramatic music and shows Batman's back at the centre of the frame as rain falls around him. A police vehicle with flashing lights can be seen in the background as the character slowly turns towards the camera. The teaser ends with Batman staring intensely ahead before revealing the film's logo and the updated release date.

The sequel was earlier scheduled to release on October 1, 2027. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Reeves (@mattreevesla)

'Extraordinary' Script Praised by Stars

Pattinson recently opened up about 'The Batman Part II' during the premiere of 'The Drama', where he praised the film's script. Speaking to Deadline, the actor said, "The script is extraordinary. I think it's going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different." Pattinson added that the sequel would move in a different direction from the 2022 film, saying he was surprised by the approach. "It's going to be interesting seeing it come out. It's taking some big swings," he said.

Colin Farrell, who portrays Oswald "Oz" Cobb, also praised Reeves' work on the sequel. In an interview, Farrell said, "I had many thoughts to share with Matt about the script. I really do think it's a masterwork. Kind of a contemporary genre masterwork," as quoted by Deadline. Farrell further described the script as "dense," "really really intelligent," and "so deep and detailed," adding, "I think he's going to make an extraordinary film."

'The Batman Part II' will continue the story established in the 2022 film, with Reeves returning as director and Pattinson reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. (ANI)